PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe weather in Park County toppled a truck over which was carrying cats and dogs on Wednesday. Colorado Pet Pantry was taking the animals to the Larimer County Humane Society and Soul Dog Rescue in Fort Lupton.
The animals came from a shelter on the Ute Reservation where they don’t have running water or heat right now.
More than two dozen dogs and cats were in crates inside the truck when wind knocked it over on Highway 285. The Park County Sheriff’s Office helped house the animals until conditions improve.
The truck driver is also reportedly okay.