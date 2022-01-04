DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast.
“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.”
“The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions,” said Andrews. “Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.”
The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square is also canceled.
The 116th National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday 9 am. The 16-day show runs from Jan. 8–23.
Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.
Last year, COVID-19 led to the event’s cancellation for only the second time in history.