BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are scrambling to find a new roof over their heads after the Marshall Fire. For some that home will be permanent, but many more just need a short-term solution.

“I never in a million years thought it would target us,” said Audrey DeBarros, a longtime Louisville resident.

Days after the shock of losing her home of 11 years on Mulberry Street, DeBarros is racing to find her family a place to stay. Since Monday, she’s called friends and her insurance company, as well as checked many listings, but has had little luck.

“It is a daunting task because it feels like you have to turn over every stone,” DeBarros said. “There’s so many of us needing housing right now, and we’re having a hard time finding places that will fit our family, as well as take our pets.”

DeBarros is now moving her search to Facebook. On Tuesday, she was one of many people to post in “Marshall Fire Housing Needs and Availability,” a group created by local realtors Shannon Schliep and Amanda DiVito Parle.

It’s an idea born out Schliep’s own experience just last year.

“My in-laws and several of our friends lost their homes in the East Troublesome Fire in Grand Lake,” Schliep said. “One of the biggest hurdles after that fire was finding temporary housing for people.”

Since Friday, more than 2,000 people have joined the group. Some are looking for homes, and others offering them up. The two women hope the group and the people in it will help fire victims navigate a crazy market.

“We’re dealing with clients every day that are crying over not being able to find a place to live. That was before the fires,” DiVito said.

“So far I’m seeing a lot of interest and people posting availability in Denver, Fort Collins, and around the Louisville area, but I hope more people will be able to populate rentals on that page,” DeBarros said.

Debarros hopes a combination of luck and creativity can keep her family close to home.

“We’re really hoping we can keep our family in tact,” she said.