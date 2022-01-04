Denver City Council Goes Virtual To Help Prevent Spread Of COVIDThe Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

'Hoping For The Best': Clear Creek School District Works To Keep Students In Classrooms As COVID Cases RiseWhile the school district itself is small in comparison to the majority of Colorado, Clear Creek County prides itself on being able to safely keep kids in school throughout most of the pandemic so far.

Colorado State University Requires COVID BoosterAs cases of COVID-19 surge with the emergence of the Omricon variant, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, one of Colorado’s largest college campuses, will require all students and staff who visit the campus to have a booster shot.

COVID In Colorado: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Tests Positive For COVID-19Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1.

CU Boulder Will Begin Spring Semester With Remote Learning; Officials Cite Marshall Fire And Spike In COVID-19 CasesThe University of Colorado Boulder will begin the spring 2022 term on Jan. 10 with fully remote instruction for the first two weeks of the semester.

National Western Stock Show Still Plans To Return Despite OmicronThe National Western Stock Show still plans to go on as scheduled in January.