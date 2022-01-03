BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle discussed the investigation into the Marshall Fire during a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis and other community leaders on Monday afternoon. There are still two people missing and crews continue to search two different areas affected by the fire.

Pelle said that this investigation will take time and “You will lose patience with me” in what is the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.

“Hopefully, in weeks or months, we’ll be able to tell you what happened,” said Pelle.

Polis also talked about the investigation into the fire, saying that it doesn’t matter how long the investigation takes, as long as it’s done the right way. No downed power lines were found in the area being investigated, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

The fire destroyed 991 homes in Boulder County.

“The FBI says we have to interview lots and lots of people,” said Pelle.

RELATED: Resources For Marshall Fire Victims

Officials hope to allow entry into downtown Superior later on Monday and also provide access to the Spanish Hill neighborhood.

Comcast has restored about 40% of service to those neighborhoods impacted that don’t have power line issues.

Xcel Energy crews confirmed about 400 homes in the burn area remain without electricity and have 200 electric crews in the field going from property to property on foot surveying whether power can be restored to those homes. Xcel crews have restored about 5,000 of the 13,000 customers who lost natural gas. That process takes longer because the natural gas lines must be shut off, then purged before being pressurized again and access restored to each home. They hope to have everyone back online by Thursday.