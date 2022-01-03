COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was killed and two others injured when they were struck by a car after their vehicle was stalled on the side of Interstate 270. The crash happened Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-270 between I-76 and Vasquez Boulevard.
Investigators said that multiple people were outside of the broken-down vehicle and waiting on assistance when another vehicle lost control and slammed into the stalled vehicle.
The out-of-control vehicle also struck the people. Three were rushed to the hospital and one died. The other two suffered serious injuries.
Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or weather conditions contributed to the crash.