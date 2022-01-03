FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — As cases of COVID-19 surge with the emergence of the Omricon variant, Colorado State University in Fort Collins, one of Colorado’s largest college campuses, will require all students and staff who visit the campus to have a booster shot.
Students and staff on campus were already required to be vaccinated in order to attend classes beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. Now, students planning on attending classes in 2022 must receive a booster shot.
“Requiring boosters is not a step we take lightly, but it is critical as we prepare for the more contagious Omricon variant,” the university wrote on social media in their announcement.
The university will continue to accept approved exemptions from the vaccine mandate and will also require regular saliva testing for those who haven’t provided complete vaccination records.
“We know, based on science and data, that masks, screenings, contact tracing, vaccines and boosters can help our community stay healthy amid this global pandemic. Our CSU community has really stepped up with more than 90 percent of our community fully vaccinated and not one in-class Covid transmission all year. We must maintain this momentum,” CSU President Joyce McConnell wrote in a statement.
CSU said they will soon provide more information on how to complete vaccination records for the upcoming semester.