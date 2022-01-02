BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been two days since the Marshall Fire ravaged multiple Boulder County neighborhoods. Now, reports are coming out that some residents are missing.

Family members of Edna Nadine Turnbull, who goes by Nadine, say the 91 year old has been missing since Thursday when the fires broke out, destroying hundreds of homes in the area, including hers.

Savanah Garcia Martinez, Nadine’s great granddaughter, told CBS4 she was last seen at her Superior home off of South 76th Street trying to exit through a side door. Nadine’s home is located behind the Target.

“Everybody just kept saying, ‘There’s no casualties. There’s no fatalities. There’s nobody missing,’ while we’re over here panicking trying to figure out where our grandmother is,” Garcia Martinez said.

While a neighbor was able to help Nadine’s granddaughter Layla out of the home, the family doesn’t know if a fire crew went back to help Nadine.

“She had gone back to get her purse from her room and then was heading towards the door to exit the place, and I guess that’s the time a neighbor showed up and was assisting my cousin and my grandmother to get out of the house,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, her grandson. “We’re not sure if they arrived and helped her out. Maybe she’s at a facility somewhere. We’re not sure if maybe she got lost in the system, as far as you know with all the evacuations going on.”

On Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least three people are missing from the fires, including Nadine. Of the other two people missing, another is from the Superior area; the other is from Marshall.

The family has called multiple hospitals and facilities to get any information on Nadine’s whereabouts. Joseph said his grandmother also has issues with memory loss, and she wouldn’t know who to call. She also likely doesn’t have a cellphone. The family is currently working with detectives to find her.

Now, they said they’re just hoping for a miracle.

“Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”