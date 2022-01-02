DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1.
“I am not quarantining with mild symptoms,” he stated on social media.
Hancock also reminded people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.
I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case.
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022
“It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said.