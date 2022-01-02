TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the note on Jan. 1.

“I am not quarantining with mild symptoms,” he stated on social media.

Hancock also reminded people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.

 

“It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said.

