BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Assessors from the Boulder Valley School District were granted access to the evacuation zones of the destructive Marshall Fire on Friday, one day after it caused significant damage. Superintendent Rob Anderson said in an email to parents that no schools were destroyed by the flames but some were impacted by smoke.
Some schools are also without power, and some have gas and water issues.
The fire torched more than 500 homes in the southeastern part of Boulder County including in Louisville and Superior. Anderson said the sight of all the destruction was “grim” on Friday, and that his “heart breaks for friends, neighbors, co-workers and our students who lost their homes.”
The superintendent stated that BVSD’s goal is to get the school buildings back open as soon as possible, but that will depend on several factors:
– Restoration of utilities and heat
– The reopening of streets in the areas around schools
– The effect on staffing — “with so many teachers and staff being directly impacted by this fire”
“Knowing the importance that our schools play in our communities on a daily basis, especially following a disaster like this, our goal is to resume classes at all of our buildings as soon as possible,” Anderson said.
The first day of school following winter break is currently scheduled for Wednesday.
BVSD has set up a website where updates on the school situation will be posted.