BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said in a news briefing Friday that so far, there have been no reported casualties or fatalities from the Marshall Fire. Fires are still smoldering in neighborhoods in Boulder County.

The fire grew to roughly 6,000 total acres. Crews are expecting 3-6 inches of snow in the area, and say that snowfall will greatly help the firefighting effort. Governor Polis said in the briefing that the fire damaged nearly 1,000 homes. Sheriff Pelle said that when the final count is taken, that the number could easily approach 1,000 homes.

“Each house is not just a house,” Polis said. “It’s a sanctuary for those who live there.”

One person who was missing in the fire has been accounted for, and is doing well.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for Superior and Louisville, but mandatory and pre-evacuation notices in Broomfield were lifted early Friday morning. U.S 36 through the area is closed in both directions at Wadsworth. Travel to and from Boulder is limited at this time. Both major hospitals in the area were spared of any damage.

Governor Polis also said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday, and that a major disaster declaration was being finalized and will be announced in a matter of hours. That declaration will free up even more federal money to help the state recoup money spent on firefighting efforts, and will help homeowners and small business owners who suffered loss.

“We might have our very own New Year’s miracle on our hands if it holds up that there was no loss of life,” Polis said.

“This was a disaster in fast motion all over the course of a half a day,” Polis said. “Many families had minutes to get whatever they could – their kids, their pets – into the car and leave.”