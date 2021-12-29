CBSN DenverWatch Now

(CBS4) — Broncos great Peyton Manning opened up about the death of football icon John Madden on Tuesday.

“I always appreciated his friendship and support of my football career. There will never be another like Coach Madden,” Manning wrote.

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 22: Former Head Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders looks on alongside his Hall of Fame Bust during a ceremony to honor his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 22, 2006 at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster died at the age of 85. Madden coached the Raiders for 10 years — making it to seven AFC title games — and won the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.

Madden began his broadcasting career here at CBS.

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII – EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

He went on to become the face of the Madden video game franchise by EA Sports that’s sold over 100 million copies.