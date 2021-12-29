(CBS4) — Broncos great Peyton Manning opened up about the death of football icon John Madden on Tuesday.
“I always appreciated his friendship and support of my football career. There will never be another like Coach Madden,” Manning wrote.
The NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster died at the age of 85. Madden coached the Raiders for 10 years — making it to seven AFC title games — and won the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
Madden began his broadcasting career here at CBS.
He went on to become the face of the Madden video game franchise by EA Sports that’s sold over 100 million copies.