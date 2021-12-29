DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision.
“DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter.
Marrero says more information is expected in the coming days about new guidance on isolation and quarantine periods from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We remain fully committed to keeping schools open for in-person learnings and supports, as long as that is in line with the advice of our health experts. We also anticipate that schools will continue to face significant staffing shortages that may require temporary shifts to remote learning, although that is only considered as a last resort because we know how difficult it is on families for there to be a shift to a remote day on short notice,” Marrerro stated.
Families and students are urged to get their booster shot if they’ve not done so already and get tested regularly. DPS families can get free, at-home tests.