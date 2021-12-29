LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Lakewood police agent who was shot in the line of duty during a deadly shooting spree had another surgery on Wednesday. Lakewood police officials say the female agent shot and killed the gunman, Lyndon McLeod, who ultimately killed five people.
Lakewood police say the agent, who has not been identified, is expected to make a full recovery.
The shootings began in Denver. Police there say those who want to help the victims, their families and survivors can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.
The Hornet on South Broadway will also donate more than 50% of its proceeds to families impacted by the shootings at Sol Tribe Tattoo.
#Denver, if you are looking for a way to support the victims, families and survivors of Monday’s tragic mass shooting incident in Denver and Lakewood, donations can be made through the Colorado Healing Fund: https://t.co/tLS01jd8Fg
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 30, 2021