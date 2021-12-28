(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Sure Foot Ski Resort where he works.
Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region.
“We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister.
Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him.
Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.