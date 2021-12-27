DENVER (CBS4) — A group of Colorado veterans is working hard to make things easier on other veterans. The vets and volunteers offer free rides from the airport for all active military service members and retired veterans.
It’s a Christmas tradition that started six years ago by Wes Love. He was a local veteran who passed away earlier this year.
For one military couple coming back to Denver from a trip home for the holidays, it meant a lot to see veterans watching out for one another, especially for some who didn’t get the same treatment when they came home.
“All these guys they didn’t get the benefits like what we have. They didn’t get their military discounts, they didn’t get free rides like we did. So their era — they saw how bad it was for them and they don’t want us to live like that,” said Jacob Doogan, Army National Guard Servicemember.
“We are very grateful for it. I know it’s not something that’s expected, but for veterans to help other veterans and those that are currently serving, it means a lot. It means how much the community is involved within each other and trying to uplift each other,” said Lindsey Lopez, Army National Guard Servicemember.