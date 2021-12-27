JERFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A large grass fire near C470 and Kipling Street forced officials to order the evacuation of residents in Ken Caryl Valley — and forced crews to shut down the highway in both directions, between Kipling Street and West Bowles Avenue — on the Monday after Christmas. Some evacuation orders were scaled back a short time later, but the highway remained closed. At 4:20 p.m., the “Oak Fire” had burned approximately 150 acres, officials said.

About half an hour earlier, officials ordered residents in the area to get out.

“FULL EVACUATION now ordered for residents of Ken Caryl Valley,” the Jefferson County Sheriff tweeted at 3:47 p.m.

“This is a mandatory evacuation. Please evacuate the area as quickly and safely as possible,” officials tweeted.

A few minutes later, the orders were rolled back and the area was put back under a pre-evacuation notice.

Two buildings at the Westerly [Apartments] were evacuated, but those orders were also lifted a short time later.

Just before 4 p.m., West Metro Fire said the “Oak Fire” had slowed somewhat, but was still being driven by strong winds.

“Firefighters have so far kept the fire from jumping 470,” officials stated.

Minutes later, West Metro officials tweeted, “State is sending single engine air tanker (SEAT) from Ft. Collins.” The aircraft was expected to arrive within the hour.

West Metro Officials said the Oak Fire continued to push north and west, as residents were allowed to return home.

C470 eastbound initially was closed due to fire activity at Ken Caryl Avenue Monday around 2:50 p.m. Minutes later, the westbound side of the highway was also closed in the area.

The smoke plume was widely visible across Littleton and parts of the Denver metro area.