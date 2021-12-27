AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of S Peoria Street Sunday night, and no arrests have been made.
According to the Aurora PD tweet, at around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the report of the shooting on Peoria St. and found a 57-year-old man with gunshot injuries, where he was then pronounced dead at the scene.
#APDAlert: Officers investigating a shooting in the 900 blk of S Peoria St. One person has been shot and pronounced deceased on scene. Large police presence. Please avoid the area. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/AEKxQBNGvq
— 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2021
Police says the suspect left the scene before they arrived, and said there was no danger to the public.
Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.
The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will name the victim after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified.
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.