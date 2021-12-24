DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a staple in our state and a hub for exploring and learning.
This holiday season, the museum is receiving the largest donation it ever has: $25 million from an anonymous donor.
The museum’s president and CEO says they’re just amazed by this generosity and vision. The money will be used to vastly expand the museum’s capacity for collections conservation.
Ten percent of the funds, or $2.5 million will go directly to the museum for staffing, equipment and launch activities. The other 90% will establish an endowment fund.