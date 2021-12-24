CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is a staple in our state and a hub for exploring and learning.
This holiday season, the museum is receiving the largest donation it ever has: $25 million from an anonymous donor.

Denver Museum Of Nature And Science

(credit: CBS)

The museum’s president and CEO says they’re just amazed by this generosity and vision. The money will be used to vastly expand the museum’s capacity for collections conservation.

(credit: CBS)

Ten percent of the funds, or $2.5 million will go directly to the museum for staffing, equipment and launch activities. The other 90% will establish an endowment fund.

Jennifer McRae