DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee.
“I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said.
She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled.
United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting to take off. A spokesperson for the airline said the cancellations were due to an outbreak of covid-19 throughout the airline’s crew.
That meant travelers had to scramble around looking for other flights. Luckily Kelsey found out before she left home and booked a different flight. It’s later than her original one which means she will miss a meal with her family.
“Dinner time will be over so we will just kind of hang out,” she said.
While it isn’t ideal, Kelsey is taking it in stride, because in the time of COVID-19 she is used to businesses being short-staffed. She sees the fact that she was able to book another flight as a step forward.
“Everything has just been kind of recovering slowly but it’s progress so, that’s always good,” she said.