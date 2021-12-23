DENVER (CBS4)– Thursday was the day to spread holiday cheer at the Denver Rescue Mission. About 300 meals were served for the annual Christmas banquet.
The meal and holiday party were for the men, women and families experiencing homelessness. The meals of turkey, ham and all the trimmings were served with pie for dessert.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of all our donors, and the Denver community as a whole,” said Nicole Tschetter with the Denver Rescue Mission.
The chef created about 1,500 holiday meals to serve over the weekend.