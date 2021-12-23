DENVER (CBS4) — One COVID-19 testing facility in Denver reportedly tripled its capacity the day before Christmas Eve.
Officials with COVIDCheck Colorado said the location at the 5th Street Garage at the Health Center at Auraria is only downtown site with the ability to scale up as needed.
On Monday, the downtown site was capable of testing 1,000 people. On Wednesday, that was increased to a capacity of 3,000.
“Due to the upcoming winter holidays, please note that results will be delayed for tests administered from Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Friday, Dec. 31,” the website warned.
“If you need results on or before Friday, Dec. 31, please test no later than Monday, Dec. 27.”
Facilities will be closing at noon on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, and closed Christmas Day, Sat. Dec. 25.
Facilities will also be closing at noon on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 and closed New Year’s Day, Sat., Jan. 1.