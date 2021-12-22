EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Board of Health reinstated a county-wide indoor mask mandate on Wednesday. The order covers all indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status.
In an emergency session, the Board made the decision in response to spiking case counts in the county. Counts had been hovering around 100 cases per 100,000 people, but as of Wednesday, had spiked to over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.
That number is the highest recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board says that due to the spike, the medical infrastructure in Eagle County is at serious risk of not being able to accommodate seeking medical care for COVID or other needs.
Testing capacity is also strained in the county. Testing appointments are nearing a two-week wait time for some providers, with processing times doubling.
The order will remain in effect until case counts drop below 500 per 100,000 people.