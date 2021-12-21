DENVER (CBS4)– A son of a WWII veteran is in Colorado as part of his mission to keep his dad’s memory alive. Sidney Walton died in October at the age of 102.
He had been on what he called a “No Regrets” tour to raise awareness of the dwindling number of World War II veterans. He planned to meet with the governors of each state and Colorado was one of nine states left.
On Tuesday, his son met with Gov. Jared Polis.
“My father always regretted, he had one regret in life that he never met a Civil War veteran when he had a chance to. So to make up for that regret, he decided to go all throughout the United States, meet all 50 governors and meet anyone who wanted to meet a World War II veteran,” said Sidney’s son Paul Walton.
Walton started his tour in 2018.