Gov. Jared Polis Plans To Reactivate Mass Vaccine, Testing Sites In 2022Gov. Jared Polis says more opportunities to get tested and vaccinated will be available in state at the start of the new year.

How Do You Safely Navigate The Holidays While The COVID Omicron Variant Is Spreading?The COVID-19 Omicron variant has arrived in Colorado, and it’s on the minds of many right now. With that, concerns are rising over how to safely navigate the holidays.

COVID Mobile Vaccine Bus Continues Trek Around Colorado With Stop At Camp ChristmasThe mobile COVID-19 vaccine buses are traveling across Colorado between now and New Year's Eve in an effort to get more people vaccinated. One bus was parted in Lakewood, outside Camp Christmas, on Tuesday.

Mountain Town Breweries Cautiously Excited As Tourists Descend For Holiday SeasonHigh Side Brewing's Owner, David "Ax" Axelrod makes a good chunk of his yearly businesses in two weeks. These next two weeks, specifically.

COVID Patient Jason Strong Discharged From Hospital After He Was Given 2% Chance Of SurvivalAfter nearly three months in the hospital, COVID-19 patient Jason Strong is ready for the next step of recovery.

2 Cases Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In DenverTwo cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver.