By Makenzie O'Keefe
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Council voted Monday to reduce residential speed limits from 25mph to 20 mph, in a 11-1 vote. This comes as part of Denver’s Vision Zero Project, a plan created in 2016 to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030.

Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann first introduced this bill this Fall, after another deadly year on Denver’s roads. So far in 2021, there have been 80 traffic-related deaths on Denver streets. Kashmann said something needed to be done.

“While a few folks blow way past the posted speeds, the majority are a few miles below or above, which tells me that the existing posted speed is not comfortable for our residents,” wrote Kashmann as part of a previous CBS4 story on this bill.

“We know that while changing posted speed limits does not change the habits of drivers who don’t care, we do know that it serves as a valuable reminder to those that do care, which I believe is the majority of Denver drivers.”

The change will apply to local and residential roads, or ones without a centerline or stripe.

