AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested Kenneth Dean Lee, accused of posing as an immigration official and then sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Lee was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary after allegedly going into a home on Dec. 9.
Detectives from Aurora Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit responded and Lee was arrested the next day.
Lee was convicted of similar charges in 2014 and sentenced to 23 years to life in prison at that time. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said they are unclear as to why Lee was out of prison.
Investigators are concerned that there may be more victims connected to Lee and say that any more possible victims should know they are safe to come forward with their story regardless of immigration status.