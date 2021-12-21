BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas scheduled for Tuesday night at the CU Events Center was canceled due to COVID-19. CU said it canceled the game in accordance with COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs’ program.
“Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “While we’re disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision.”
Additional Information from CU:
Fans with season tickets or single-game tickets who made their original purchase from the CU Athletics Ticket Office have the following options:
● Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for end-of-year tax purposes and double priority points.
● Request a credit on your account to be used this season.
● Request a refund to their original form of payment.
Those who bought their tickets through the CU Athletic Ticket Office will be contacted via email this evening with an outline of the process, and prompted to respond with their preference by 5 p.m. Jan. 7.
The CU men’s basketball program will coordinate with team medical staff and campus health officials on next steps regarding team activities. The Buffs’ next game is not until Dec. 30 at Oregon.