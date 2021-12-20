Kamyl Garrette Sentenced To 35 Years In Deadly Shooting Of Nathan Poindexter Inside Town Center At AuroraKamyl Garrette, the man who shot and killed a teenager at the Town Center at Aurora has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

38 minutes ago

December 20th Upon Further Review with B-Marsh and MichaelBrandon Marshall and Michael Spencer break down Sunday's loss to the Bengals including what the Broncos should do after Teddy Bridgewater's second head injury of the season, whether or not the Broncos should bring back Vic Fangio, and what, if anything, Drew Lock can prove this week with a good game in Vegas.

40 minutes ago

Aurora Police Issue Warrant For Former Greenwood Village Officer Adam Holen In Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Peyton BlitsteinAurora police confirm they have submitted an arrest warrant recommending a charge of second degree murder for former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen who shot 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein last month.

4 hours ago

Celebration Of Life For Demaryius Thomas Being Held At Georgia Tech TodayFormer Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is being celebrated in his Georgia hometown on Monday.

4 hours ago

Only A Handful Of People Attended March For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, To Call For Reduction In 110-Year SentenceAbout eight people march is planned at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others.

4 hours ago

Holiday Travel In Colorado Expected To Return To Record LevelsAAA says the 2020 was the year of cancellations, but this year, they're expecting a big bounce back, on par with 2019, which set records here in Colorado.

4 hours ago