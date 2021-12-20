AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kamyl Garrette, the man who shot and killed a teenager at the Town Center at Aurora has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Nathan Poindexter, 17, was killed in the shooting inside JCPenney on Dec. 27, 2019.
Officers patrolling the mall responded to reports of gunfire inside the store and found him wounded. He died at a hospital.
The judge sentenced Garrette to the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last May.
Poindexter was part of a program called Young Kings of Denver that inspires and uplifts young men of color, and the director told CBS4 he was a leader among his friends.