Testing Demand Increases Across Colorado As COVID Omicron Variant Spreads Ahead Of ChristmasWith the holidays quickly approaching and the omicron COVID-19 variant in all but five states, the demand for testing is increasing across Colorado.

Volunteers Needed For Older Adult RSV Vaccine Study, Or Respiratory Syncytial VirusVolunteers are needed to take part in a study that could protect us from another virus that often hits this time of year – Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

2 Cases Of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed In DenverTwo cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the City and County of Denver.

DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring SemesterWith the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school.

Taking COVID Precautions Ahead Of Holiday Travel Could Reduce RiskEven if you’re vaccinated and boostered, there are more ways to reduce the risk of getting infected and infecting your loved ones.

Kroger Takes Carrot-And-Stick Approach To Get King Soopers/City Market Grocery Workers VaccinatedKroger has mandated that unvaccinated salaried employees are to be charged $50 a month more for health insurance if they're on the company plan.