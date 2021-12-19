(CBS4) — In light of the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, the hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado is gaining traction on social media platforms like Tik Tok, Twitter and Facebook. Truck drivers around the country are posting videos online, saying they’ll refuse to drive to Colorado to stand in solidarity with Aguilera-Mederos, after he was sentenced on Dec. 13 to 110 years for the 2019 deadly crash on I-70 near Colorado Mills mall that left four people dead.

Many of the truck drivers protesting online said the sentence for Aguilera-Mederos is excessive, and they also fear the state’s mandatory minimum laws could put them in jeopardy if they’re sent to deliver a shipment in Colorado.

The Colorado Motor Carriers Association President Greg Fulton told CBS4 he has seen some of the posts online, but he’s not hearing that Colorado truck drivers are participating.

“The videos look like they are from a different time or period,” said Fulton. “I would hope that’s not happening, because I think that would be the wrong approach, no matter how you look at this.”

Fulton also believes the sentence Aguilera-Mederos was given is too extreme, but he said the community has to understand the facts of the situation.

“The reality is, it’s clear it seems like from the court case, the driver has a level of responsibility for his actions on this and he contributed to that accident,” he said.

Fulton said the community has to focus on preventing accidents like this from happening in the future, and Fulton believes it starts with outreach.

“As an overall state, we have to work to kind of educate the drivers before they get here,” Fulton said. “But I think we have to do a very determined outreach and we have to do it in both English and Spanish. I think we could use more enforcement.”

Fulton said this case gaining so much attention shows how important the trucking industry is to our society and the importance of drivers safety.

