LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Early Sunday morning, an accidental fire destroyed two homes, caused massive damage to a third, and forced approximately a dozen other homes to evacuate as gusty winds created a “dense ember shower” in the Roxborough neighborhood of Littleton.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries.

It started a little before 4 a.m. in the 7600 block of Jared Way. When crews first arrived, three homes were already involved, according to West Metro Fire.

“Strong winds spread flames from home of origin to others,” officials stated.

At 5:10 a.m., officials said about a dozen homes on the block were evacuated, “as a dense ember shower fell on nearby structures.”

Those families were sheltering at Roxborough Elementary School.

“Two homes are a total loss, a third home has an estimated $100,000 in damage,” officials updates after 7 a.m. “Winds are still extremely gusty and crews are actively dealing with hot spots.”

Two hours later, West Metro crews were still working on hotspots in roof and second floor in one home.

Daylight gave a glimpse of the extensive damage — reducing one home to just the frame.

“The fire was accidental, but investigators are unable to determine the exact cause due to extensive damage,” officials stated.

At 7:30 a.m., West Metro said investigators crews were expected to be on scene for much of the morning.

Officials said investigators will be able to get in and start looking for a cause after the hotspots are taken care of and there is no further danger of collapse.