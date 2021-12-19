DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday started off with a beautiful sunrise around much of Colorado. Laurie Talbott snapped this picture in Winter Park. We had just enough mid and high-level cloud cover to create some vivid colors.

It will be dry all around the state today if you need to get out and about. The only hazard you might run into would be some gusty wind in and near the mountains and foothills. If you do run into any wind, the speeds won’t be anything like what we saw last week, averaging in the 10 to 20 mph range with occasional gusts close to 25 or 30 mph this afternoon.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s across the mountains, foothills and along the western slope. Denver and the eastern plains will climb into the 50s with a few locations near 60 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure anchored near Las Vegas will dominate the weather pattern through the middle of the week. That means we stay unusually mild with no chance for snow. It will turn windy around Colorado by the middle of the week, especially in the mountains and foothills.

The next potential weather change will arrive by Christmas Eve in the form of light mountain snow. Some of those snow showers will last into the day on Christmas. Denver will remain dry and mild and will not see a White Christmas this year unless something really significant changes with the jet stream pattern.