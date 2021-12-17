NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster woman is searching for answers after a hit-and-run in Northglenn left her severely injured, hardly able to eat or walk. Nearly a month after the incident, Northglenn police still have no suspects and need your help to find the person responsible.

Dawn Proctor, 35, tells CBS4 she’s lucky to be alive after she was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 112th and Washington in Northglenn on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:20 p.m.

“I went to walk across 112th and next thing you know I was hit, and in the hospital, and I didn’t understand what was going on,” Proctor said. “I had a broken femur, a broken humerus, which is the upper arm, broken scapula, which is the shoulder, three broken ribs, face fractures, and jaw fractures.”

She’s been on a liquid diet for three weeks, can hardly walk, and hasn’t been able to work at her job at a deli since the accident occurred.

“It’s been very difficult, I don’t know why it happened to me, and I don’t feel normal, because I can’t do a lot of things that I was able to do, and when I can’t do them, I get discouraged,” she said.

She says she can’t remember much about what happened, nor did she get a good look at who hit her.

“I don’t even know where I was in the road,” she said. “It’s frustrating I can’t remember.”

Proctor’s hoping someone can help her find answers.

“I don’t know how you can do this to someone, and just leave them there for dead,” she said.

This incident is one of five auto-pedestrian collisions in Northglenn this year, according to Northglenn Police. Two of those incidents were hit and runs.

Proctor says she’s trying to stay positive.

“I am going to rise above, and I will get better, and I will be stronger than I was before,” Proctor said. “But, you know, I would like to know who hit me.”