ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are giving away a commemorative NFT to all fans attending Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the game, season ticket holders as well as fans who purchased a ticket to the game will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket.
Only one Virtual Commemorative Ticket is available to each season ticket holder, regardless of the number of tickets purchased. Additionally, if you receive a ticket via transfer, you are not eligible to receive the NFT – you must be the original ticket purchaser.
The limited-edition commemorative ticket will arrive via email after the game and can be managed in a dedicated NFL NFT marketplace. Fans will have the opportunity to sell the commemorative ticket in the marketplace, as well as give it to someone else. More information on the NFT and the NFL marketplace can be found here: https://blog.ticketmaster.com/nfl-virtual-commemorative-tickets/.
NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital assets with blockchain-managed ownership. A blockchain is a decentralized, public digital ledger that stores transactions, ownership records and NFTs. Examples of NFTs include digital art and collectibles, virtual reality items, ownership records for physical assets, and more.