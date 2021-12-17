DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal two-car crash shut down 6th Avenue in both directions in the early part of the Friday morning rush hour.
Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 Friday morning that the suspect passed a Golden Police officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the area at estimated speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour. The posted speed limit in that area is 45.
It’s unclear which vehicle the deceased person was in. Three others are still in the hospital, according to CSP. Crash investigators are looking at DUI as a cause.
It happened in the Golden area near the intersection with Highway 40.
#US40 (Colfax Ave) westbound: Road closed due to a vehicle fire at US 6. Intersection closed, alternate routes are advised. https://t.co/VyZyaDQhYv
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 17, 2021
Several people had to be taken the hospital, and one died.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
Highway 6 will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate.