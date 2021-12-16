LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police Department is investigating a recent retail theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods location, and police want the public’s help to name the suspects caught on surveillance cameras.
According to the police department’s Facebook post, on Dec. 8, three accused shoplifters walked through the front doors of the sporting goods store and ran away with $2,600 in North Face-branded coats.
Witnesses told investigators the three suspects got away in a small, dark-colored SUV.
There is no further information at this time.
Anyone with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 970-667-2151.