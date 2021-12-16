FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frederick Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of Officer Shawna Paintin’s response to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 earlier this year.
In the most dramatic moment of the 3 minute video, Officer Paintin rallied bystanders to collectively push against one of the wrecked cars, freeing a young woman’s leg that was pinned between the car’s door and a post from the cable system in the highway’s median.
“I’m going to count to three,” Officer Paintin instructed.
Seconds later, loud groans are heard, a measure of the group’s effort.
The young woman, identified only as “Josephine” in the video, screamed as she lifted her injured leg clear of the post.
The bodycam video was posted Wednesday on Youtube.
Paintin recently received an award for her efforts at the scene.
“Throughout this incident,” Chief of Police Todd Norris stated in a press release, “Officer Paintin displayed exceptional professionalism by managing a chaotic scene, orchestrating the effort to free the trapped victim, and providing comfort to the young drivers and passengers involved. Her actions that night display the values we uphold as our highest standards.”
The crash occurred in the early morning hours of July 31 just north of the Highway 52 interchange.
Officer Paintin was recognized with a Chief’s Commendation in November.