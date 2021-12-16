(CBS4) – Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas will be laid to rest on Saturday in Georgia. His burial will follow a funeral procession and public viewing in the town where he played high school football.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the city of Dublin, Georgia, announced that Thomas’ family has asked residents to line an intersection as his process travels from the funeral home to a public viewing at West Laurens High School. Thomas died last Thursday at his home in Roswell, Georgia.
A public viewing will happen in the gymnasium of West Laurens High School, where Thomas played high school football. His family has asked that attendees wear blue and orange, or his favorite colors of blue and green. Police will escort the procession Saturday morning.
Thomas was found dead by police in his bathroom shower on December 9th. A police report given to CBS4 noted that a colleague of Thomas’ called police “in reference to a cardiac arrest.”
The Broncos honored Thomas on Sunday before and during their game against the Detroit Lions. Thousands of people visited a memorial outside the stadium, and the Broncos offense honored Thomas by only sending 10 men out to the field, leaving his spot empty before beginning their drive.