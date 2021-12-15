CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Fort Lewis College in Durango announced unexpectedly on Wednesday morning that the campus will be closed for the day. All classes and activities were canceled.

“A threat of violence was made against FLC. Do not come to campus today, 12/15,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “Academic buildings are locked and classes are canceled.”

View of Durango and Fort Lewis College (file photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Fort Lewis officials said they would send out an email later in the day to provide more information about the threat.

