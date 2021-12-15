DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Fort Lewis College in Durango announced unexpectedly on Wednesday morning that the campus will be closed for the day. All classes and activities were canceled.
“A threat of violence was made against FLC. Do not come to campus today, 12/15,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “Academic buildings are locked and classes are canceled.”
Fort Lewis officials said they would send out an email later in the day to provide more information about the threat.
Academic buildings are locked, classes are cancelled. More information will follow via campus email later today.
— Fort Lewis College (@FLCDurango) December 15, 2021