EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Colorado Springs is adding a temporary entrance for those visiting the Garden of the Gods. The new entrance will be up during construction on a roundabout for visitors.
It’s part of the 30th Street corridor project which address infrastructure concerns like lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization. Right now, crews are working on the area south of Gateway Road and west of 30th Street for the temporary entrance.
The roundabout is expected to finish by the middle of 2023.