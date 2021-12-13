Undefeated Colorado State Rams Now Ranked In AP Top 25The Colorado State Rams men's basketball team has just found out what happens when you win your first 10 games of the season.

Young Football Player Accepts Broncos Dalton Risner's Challenge, Scores Sidelines Access To NFL GameBroncos offensive guard Dalton Risner is used to using his skills on the field, but over the summer he helped dozens of aspiring young football players refine theirs as well.

Andre Burakovsky Gets First Career Hat Trick For Colorado AvalancheAndre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Sunday night.

Broncos Take 'W' Over Lions With Demaryius Thomas In Their HeartsThe Denver Broncos honored the memory of Demaryius Thomas with tributes, decals and a 38-10 walloping of the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Honoring D.T.: Detroit Lions Decline Delay Of Game Penalty During Broncos' 10-Man FormationThe Detroit Lions helped honor and remember former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas at the start of Sunday's game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

'Best Receiver We Ever Had': Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday's Broncos GameThousands of Denver Broncos fans went early to Sunday’s game to mourn and remember Bronco great Demaryius Thomas who died at the age of just 33.