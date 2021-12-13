DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council did not obtain enough votes to override Mayor Michael Hancock’s veto of a flavored tobacco ban amendment. Councilors voted 8-4 to override the veto, but needed nine votes.
The council took up the vote on Dec. 13 at its regularly scheduled meeting after the mayor announced his veto on Dec. 10.
“I’ve never been interested in symbolic legislation,” said Hancock said last week.
He says the ban was just that, "This not stop kids from walking across the street to Glendale, Aurora, Lakewood to procure the product."
It would, however, close small businesses, he says, and cost jobs and tax revenue.
Hancock says he and Gov. Jared Polis will "look at it and do some things that I think will be even smarter going forward."