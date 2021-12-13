STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain in northern Colorado on Friday. Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, in the evening when he crashed. Steamboat Pilot & Today reported he was the only one on board.
Devin, who grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, was an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash in the next several weeks.
Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute released a statement on Facebook saying Devin was “a brilliant spine surgeon who helped many to move forward in their journey toward healing.”
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)