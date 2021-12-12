CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Grass Fire, Larimer County News, Poudre Fire Authority

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority firefighters responded to a grass fire east of Livermore on Sunday afternoon. The fire is specifically near County Roads 78 and 17.

(credit: Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA officials say some homes are being evacuated, but crews are assessing the situation on a home-by-home basis. It’s not clear how big the fire is or if any buildings have burned.

Firefighters say there are no injuries.

Firefighters say wind is a factor and smoke is visible from the area.

