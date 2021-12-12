LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority firefighters responded to a grass fire east of Livermore on Sunday afternoon. The fire is specifically near County Roads 78 and 17.
PFA officials say some homes are being evacuated, but crews are assessing the situation on a home-by-home basis. It’s not clear how big the fire is or if any buildings have burned.
Firefighters say there are no injuries.
Firefighters are attacking and working to control the grass #fire. There have been homes evacuated and no injuries reported at this time. Smoke is visible in the area northeast of #Wellington. pic.twitter.com/JZy2PwPDlp
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) December 12, 2021
Firefighters say wind is a factor and smoke is visible from the area.