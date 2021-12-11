DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a small lake at the Park Hill golf course on Saturday morning after a dog fell through a thin layer of ice.
Denver fire officials say the dog was rescued, and there were no other injuries.
The Denver metro area received its first measurable amount of snow this week. With the snow came frigid temperatures on Saturday morning.
However, those frigid temperatures are expected to evaporate as the weekend continues with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s for many areas by Sunday.