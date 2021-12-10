VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The snowstorm was a welcome sight on Friday among skiers and boarders, and other winter enthusiasts, in Colorado. They hit the slopes to take advantage of the fresh and long-awaited snow.
“I was worried, coming from Charlotte, North Carolina with zero snow at all, you come out here and get 6-12 inches, if you are lucky,” said one snowboarder.
On the side of the highway on Vail Pass, snowmobilers were dancing in celebration at the nearly one foot of fresh snow.
While most ski areas have opened for the season, many had a delayed start or just a small percentage of the slopes open due to the warm and dry conditions.