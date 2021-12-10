Firefighters Wash Diesel Off 2 Ducks After Fuel Tanker Rollover On C-470 RampCrews in the southern part of the Denver metro area tasked with cleaning up after a highway fuel spill found two ducks in a nearby stream that were covered with diesel.

9 minutes ago

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Vetoes Ban On Flavored Tobacco ProductsDenver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a measure by the Denver City Council that would have banned flavored tobacco products in the city.

18 minutes ago

The Warm Hearts Of Colorado Rush Out To Bring Toys And JoyOn a cold and blustery day the toys are still coming in. The warm hearts of Colorado came out to bring toys and joy filling bin after bin.

38 minutes ago

Rising Energy Costs Could Leave Some Coloradans In The Cold And Dark, But There Is HelpOverall, consumer prices increased in the Denver metro area by 6.4% over the year before. Heating has seen an even bigger hike.

49 minutes ago

Denver International Airport Will Ask City Council To Add $1.1 Billion And 4 Years To Current Construction ProjectAirport officials plan to ask a committee to amend current contracts by more than $1 billion and 4 years, adding in projects originally removed from plans due to schedule and cost overruns.

55 minutes ago

Snow Moves Out Wind Moves InWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

1 hour ago