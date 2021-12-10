DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials plan to ask Denver City Council to add significant time and money to an existing construction contract at a committee hearing next week. A proposition posted to the City Council’s agenda show that airport leaders will ask for more than $1 billion and four years to the current Great Hall Project contract.

The current contract currently sits at $770 million, but if City Council approves the request, the total would increase to nearly $1.9 billion. The proposition also extends the final deadline for upgrades from the end of 2024 to the end of 2028.

The resolution requests major upgrades to the north ticketing check-in area on Level 6, the construction of a new TSA security checkpoint that can accommodate up to 17 more security lanes, the purchase of equipment for 34 high-capacity screening lanes, upgrades to existing escalators and the construction of new elevators, a refresh of baggage claim areas, and a new domestic and international arrival area for greeting passengers on Level 5. Several other items included in the original contract proposal but then subsequently cut after the project ran into budget and schedule delays.

The original contract with Great Hall Partners was terminated in 2019 due to significant cost and schedule overruns.

The contracts for four companies would increase significantly:

–Hensel Phelps Construction Company’s contract would add $900 million and 1721 days for a total of more than $1.2 billion.

–Jacobs Engineering Group’s contract would add $50 million and four years for a new total of $102 million.

–LS Gallegos’ contract would add $50 million and four years for a new total of $78 billion.

–Stantec Architecture’s contract would add $100 million and four years for a new total of more than $133 million.

All projects would be slated to be completed no later than December 31st, 2028.

Denver City Council’s Business, Arts, Workforce, and Aviation Committee is set to hear the proposition from DIA leaders on Wednesday.

CBS4 has reached out to the airport for comment.