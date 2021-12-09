DENVER (AP) -The Colorado Rockies are bringing Clint Hurdle back to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt. Hurdle, who managed the Rockies to the World Series in 2007, will help with player development and the amateur draft in his new role.

“Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players,” Schmidt said in a statement Thursday.

Hurdle remains the longest-tenured manager in Rockies history. He guided the team to 534 wins over parts of eight seasons from 2002-09. The Rockies won the NL pennant in 2007 as they made their only World Series appearance, where they were swept by the Boston Red Sox.

The 64-year-old Hurdle has deep ties with the club, serving as a roving hitting instructor from 1994-96 and then hitting coach from 1997-2002.

“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” said Hurdle, who was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 1975 June amateur draft. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”

Hurdle managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19. He was the NL manager of the year for the Pirates in 2013.

His 1,269 total wins as a manager rank 40th in major league history.

