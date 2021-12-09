BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police investigating reports of gunshots overhead in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood at daybreak Monday morning have arrested a 21-year-old man.
Matthew Marton was taken into custody Wednesday night, the Boulder Police Department announced Thursday.
Marton, who was already out on bond for a felony menacing case in September, faces 11 charges in this new case. Those include another felony menacing charge and a felony for unlawful purchase of a firearm. The nine others are misdemeanors related to defacing a firearm, illegally firing a firearm, and aiming a weapon at people.
Police were called to the intersection of 12th Street and College Avenue at 6 a.m. Monday.
Marton, living in one of the nearby apartments, was quickly determined to be a person of interest, the police department stated in a press release.
Additional charges filed Wednesday against Marton in connection to his release in the September case, including Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, a felony.
Marton was advised of the new charges Thursday afternoon in Boulder County District Court. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
1/3 CU Boulder is aware of reported shots fired off-campus near 12th Street and College Avenue on University Hill just before 6 a.m. today. No one was injured.
— CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) December 6, 2021
There were no reports of injuries from Monday morning’s incident.
Detectives are asking for additional witnesses to contact the police department.
MORE NEWS: Rare And Elusive Ringtail Spotted In Englewood Neighborhood