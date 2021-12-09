EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A routine traffic stop by law enforcement officers in Eagle County this week led to the discovery of 13.5 pounds of what is believed to be heroin hidden inside a child car seat. In happened on Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Eagle.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by Mario Contreras Lopez was following another car too closely and that’s why their officers pulled it over along with detectives from Vail police.
When Lopez was asked if the car could be searched, authorities said he “quickly admitted to illegal narcotics being hidden inside a child car seat.”
Police found nine neatly wrapped packages of the drug in the seat.
Lopez is 23 and is from California. He now faces several charges, including distribution of a controlled substance, and was being held on a $100,000 bond.